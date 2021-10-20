Randle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

RANDLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 54 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Rain High 62 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 22 Light Rain High 52 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 50 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



