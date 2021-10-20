Springfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SPRINGFIELD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 46 °F
- 15 mph wind
