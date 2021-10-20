CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockwood, MO

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Lockwood Journal
 8 days ago

(LOCKWOOD, MO) A sunny Wednesday is here for Lockwood, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lockwood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cWx2jL400

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Lockwood Journal

Lockwood, MO
ABOUT

With Lockwood Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

