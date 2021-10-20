4-Day Weather Forecast For Deadwood

DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 42 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.