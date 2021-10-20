4-Day Weather Forecast For Heppner
HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain Likely
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
