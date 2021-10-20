CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday rain in Edgewood: Ideas to make the most of it

(EDGEWOOD, IA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Edgewood Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Edgewood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cWx2evR00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

