Weather Forecast For Hana
HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, October 23
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
