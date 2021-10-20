Freeman Weather Forecast

FREEMAN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 48 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight High 52 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 55 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.