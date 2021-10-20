Freeman Weather Forecast
FREEMAN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 52 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
