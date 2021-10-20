Daily Weather Forecast For Hoyt Lakes
HOYT LAKES, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 24 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
