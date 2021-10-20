Plentywood Daily Weather Forecast
PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
