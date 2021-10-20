4-Day Weather Forecast For Neligh

NELIGH, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 48 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 31 mph



Thursday, October 21 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 54 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 62 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



