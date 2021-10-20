4-Day Weather Forecast For Neligh
NELIGH, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, October 21
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 62 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
