4-Day Weather Forecast For Gualala
GUALALA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers then light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain
- High 55 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Rain
- High 53 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
