Weather Forecast For Grantsboro
GRANTSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0