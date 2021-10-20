Weather Forecast For Grantsboro

GRANTSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 16 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.