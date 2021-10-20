Weather Forecast For Stanberry
STANBERRY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
