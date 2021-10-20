CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Toxaway, NC

Lake Toxaway is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Lake Toxaway News Alert
Lake Toxaway News Alert
 8 days ago

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Toxaway:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0cWx2F3O00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Andrew Cuomo charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime, according to documents filed in an Albany City Court on Thursday. The criminal complaint alleges that Cuomo placed his hand "under the blouse" of the victim and "onto her intimate body part." The offense...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Toxaway, NC
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It
Lake Toxaway News Alert

Lake Toxaway News Alert

Lake Toxaway, NC
31
Followers
288
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Toxaway News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy