Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(RAVENNA, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Ravenna, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ravenna:

Wednesday, October 20 Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 51 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 58 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.