CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, NE

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Ravenna Today
Ravenna Today
 8 days ago

(RAVENNA, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Ravenna, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ravenna:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8yL_0cWx2EAf00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Andrew Cuomo charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime, according to documents filed in an Albany City Court on Thursday. The criminal complaint alleges that Cuomo placed his hand "under the blouse" of the victim and "onto her intimate body part." The offense...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ravenna, NE
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Ne#Sunbreak
Ravenna Today

Ravenna Today

Ravenna, NE
16
Followers
269
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ravenna Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy