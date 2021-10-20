Damariscotta Weather Forecast
DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
