Glendale Weather Forecast
GLENDALE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, October 22
Light Rain
- High 51 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
