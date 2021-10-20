Britton Weather Forecast
BRITTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 48 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
