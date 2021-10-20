4-Day Weather Forecast For Mill City
MILL CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Heavy Rain
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers then light rain overnight
- High 53 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
