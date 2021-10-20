4-Day Weather Forecast For Hancock
HANCOCK, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
