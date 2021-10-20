4-Day Weather Forecast For Hancock

HANCOCK, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 62 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 57 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.