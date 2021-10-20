CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, MA

Montague Weather Forecast

Montague Updates
 8 days ago

MONTAGUE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0cWx20tk00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Montague, MA
