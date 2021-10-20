Martin Daily Weather Forecast
MARTIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 37 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
