4-Day Weather Forecast For Saratoga
SARATOGA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 31 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 28 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
