Stuart Weather Forecast

STUART, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight High 58 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 57 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



