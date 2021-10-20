Stuart Weather Forecast
STUART, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
