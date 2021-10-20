CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BURAS, LA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Buras Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buras:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cWx1uq200

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

