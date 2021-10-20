CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrangell, AK

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Wrangell Journal
 8 days ago

(WRANGELL, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wrangell Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wrangell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cWx1rBr00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 49 °F, low 42 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 52 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Light Rain

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

