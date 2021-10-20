Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WRANGELL, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wrangell Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wrangell:

Wednesday, October 20 Light Rain Likely High 49 °F, low 42 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Light Rain Likely High 52 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Friday, October 22 Light Rain High 52 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 50 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.