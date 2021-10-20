Boron Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BORON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
