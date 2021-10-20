4-Day Weather Forecast For Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 22 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.