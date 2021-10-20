Naalehu Daily Weather Forecast
NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- 13 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0