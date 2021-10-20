Superior Daily Weather Forecast
SUPERIOR, NE
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 22
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
