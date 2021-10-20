Superior Daily Weather Forecast

SUPERIOR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 21 Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight High 60 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 22 Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



