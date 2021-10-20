4-Day Weather Forecast For Preston

PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 67 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 52 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 50 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Saturday, October 23 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 50 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 7 mph



