Preston, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Preston

Preston News Flash
 8 days ago

PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cWx1jNH00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

