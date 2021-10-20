4-Day Weather Forecast For Preston
PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 52 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 50 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
