CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kremlin critic Navalny wins EU rights prize for his "immense bravery"

By Robin Emmott
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEmYR_0cWx1iUY00

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Parliament's annual human rights prize on Wednesday for his efforts to challenge President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

Navalny, 45, who was poisoned in August 2020 by what Western nations said was a nerve agent, is serving a 2-1/2-year sentence for parole violations he calls trumped up. The EU has imposed sanctions on Russian officials over Navalny's poisoning and imprisonment.

"He has fought tirelessly against the corruption of Vladimir Putin's regime. This cost him his liberty and nearly his life. Today's prize recognises his immense bravery and we reiterate our call for his immediate release," the European Parliament said on Twitter, announcing Navalny as the winner.

Moscow denies any wrongdoing and accuses the EU of interfering in its domestic affairs. It has also denied Western accusations that Navalny was jailed for his political activities and said he was punished for breaking the law.

Past winners of the 50,000 euro ($59,000) Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, include South African president Nelson Mandela, Venezuela's democratic opposition and Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the parliament's decision.

"I think it's an important recognition of the important role he has played for many years in supporting democratic values and being a strong voice in Russia," Stoltenberg told a news conference in Brussels, calling for his release.

Navalny's team wrote on the messaging app Telegram: "Putin calls Navalny a criminal blogger, but he is alone in this. Alexei Navalny is a politician who fights for justice despite all the threats and assassination attempts."

"And we are certain that Putin is not pleased to hear about this," the team said.

Navalny said on Oct. 11 that a prison commission had designated him an extremist and a terrorist, which he denies.

Navalny's movement suffered an earlier blow in June when a court ruled its activities to be extremist. Many of his allies have had their homes raided or their freedom of movement restricted, and some have fled abroad. Last month Russia opened a new criminal case against Navalny that could keep him in jail for a further decade.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Poland to 'radically' boost army to fend off Russia's 'imperial ambitions'

The Polish government has unveiled a “defence of the fatherland act” that aims to more than double the size of the country’s armed forces to ward off the threat posed by “Russia’s imperial ambitions”. The legislation is aimed at "radically" increasing the size of the Polish military to 250,000 personnel...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Malala Yousafzai
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Andrei Sakharov
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Alexei Navalny
The Associated Press

France’s Le Pen visits Hungary in bid for nationalist allies

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen held talks Tuesday with populist Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban in Budapest, a meeting the two politicians said advanced the cooperation of Europe’s nationalist forces. At a news conference in Hungary’s capital following the meeting, Le Pen lambasted what she...
POLITICS
AFP

Russia rights group sees political prisoners soar

The number of political prisoners in Russia has risen sharply this year in a trend that recalls late Soviet-era repression, Russia's leading rights group Memorial said on Wednesday. Lev Ponomaryov, one of Russia's most respected rights activists, said the Jehovah's Witnesses had become targets of "mass repression" in Russia.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Erdogan urges Armenia to mend ties with Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said Armenia should mend ties with arch foe Azerbaijan if it wants better relations with Ankara. On a visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Erdogan set out conditions if Yerevan wanted better ties with Ankara.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Kremlin#The European Parliament#Western#Russian#Soviet#South African#Pakistani#Nato
The Associated Press

Poland plans ‘radical’ strengthening of its military

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader presented plans Tuesday for a homeland defense bill which he said is aimed at “radically” strengthening the military as the country faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the deputy prime minister who is undisputedly the most powerful politician...
POLITICS
The Independent

Don’t mention the war! EU and Poland clash again

The European Union’s executive has hit back at the Polish prime minister for his use of war rhetoric after accusing Brussels of making demands of Warsaw with a "gun to our head" in an interview with the Financial Times.Polish Prime MinisterMateusz Morawiecki also said that for the EU to withhold cash over rule of law issues would be like starting “World War III.”The comments follow months of conflict over changes made to the Polish courts. Brussels believes the adjustments erode democratic checks and balances, and the European Commission is holding up billions of euros to Poland earmarked in a pandemic...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia's coronavirus deaths mark another high

The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia hit another high Tuesday amid a surge in infections that forced the Kremlin to order most Russians to stay off work starting this week.The national coronavirus task force reported 1,106 deaths in 24 hours, the most since the start of the pandemic. The number brought the country's pandemic death toll to 232,775, Europe's biggest by far. Russia registered 36,446 new daily coronavirus cases, slightly fewer compared to the past few days.In a move intended to stem the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period between...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Finland's leader: Turkey decision on envoys 'regrettable'

Finland s leader said Sunday that the Turkish president’s decision to order that 10 foreign ambassadors, including the Nordic country's envoy, be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist and human rights activist was a “regrettable situation.”Prime Minister Sanna Marin told public broadcaster YLE that “this is a tough reaction” from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who announced the move on Saturday. A declaration of persona non grata against a diplomat usually means that the individual is banned from remaining in their host country. The diplomats were summoned to Turkey s foreign...
POLITICS
raventribune.com

Ukraine joins alliance: Russia threatens NATO with consequences

Russia threatens repercussions if Ukraine joins NATO Federal Defense Minister Gromb-Karenbauer spoke in support of the crackdown on Moscow. Russia threatens NATO with repercussions if the military alliance takes further action to persuade Ukraine. Undersecretary of State Andrzej Rudenko responded with threatening statements from US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin. But Rudenko opened up about how Russia would react.
POLITICS
wirenewsfax.com

Top EU Prize won by Navalny, a Russian opposition leader who was jailed

In a clear insult to President Vladimir Putin’s actions against Russia’s biggest domestic foe, Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader, was given Wednesday the top European Union human rights prize. Navalny was awarded the Sakharov Prize by the European Parliament. He was poisoned last year with nerve agent and immediately...
EUROPE
The Independent

Kremlin claims ‘beautiful’ female US journalist is part of special ops mission to embarrass Putin

Russian media have doubled down on their sexist attacks on CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble, claiming her interview with Vladimir Putin was part of an American “special ops” mission.Last week Mr Putin made misogynistic remarks to the Abu Dhabi-based journalist during an interview in Moscow, suggesting she was “too beautiful” to understand answers he was giving.State media went on to attack Ms Gamble after the interview for Russian Energy Week as part of a coordinated effort to support the Russian president.The controversy took a bizarre twist at the weekend, when Kremlin-backed media pundits and commentators claimed Ms Gamble was part...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Russia’s Navalny awarded prestigious European human rights Sakharov Prize

LONDON — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s sharpest critic and the country’s most prominent political prisoner, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was awarded a prestigious European prize on Wednesday that recognizes his work in defense of human rights. Navalny, 45, rose to international prominence when he was poisoned in Russia on Aug....
SOCIETY
newschain

Imprisoned Alexei Navalny receives EU’s top human rights prize

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize on Wednesday in a clear swipe at President Vladimir Putin. In awarding the Sakharov Prize to Navalny, the European Parliament praised his “immense personal bravery”. The 45-year-old activist was poisoned with a nerve agent last year and promptly arrested upon his return to Moscow from treatment in Germany and later imprisoned.
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy