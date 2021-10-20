CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, KS

Wednesday has sun for Oberlin — 3 ways to make the most of it

Oberlin News Watch
Oberlin News Watch
 8 days ago

(OBERLIN, KS) A sunny Wednesday is here for Oberlin, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oberlin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cWx1gj600

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 29 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 21

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oberlin, KS
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Oberlin News Watch

Oberlin News Watch

Oberlin, KS
10
Followers
259
Post
366
Views
ABOUT

With Oberlin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy