Renovo Weather Forecast
RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
