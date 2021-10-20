Renovo Weather Forecast

RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 22 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.