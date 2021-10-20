Burwell Daily Weather Forecast
BURWELL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of light rain then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
