Edison Daily Weather Forecast
EDISON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
