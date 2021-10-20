Harlem Daily Weather Forecast
HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
