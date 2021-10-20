Stamford Weather Forecast
STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 22
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0