Ackley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ACKLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 52 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
