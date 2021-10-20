CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ackley, IA

Ackley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 8 days ago

ACKLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1Fm3_0cWx0TEk00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

