Stephenson, MI

A rainy Wednesday in Stephenson — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 8 days ago

(STEPHENSON, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Stephenson Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stephenson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cWx0Jei00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain showers likely then rain likely during the day; while rain then rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Rain showers likely then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

