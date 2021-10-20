CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, NH

Wednesday sun alert in Thornton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Thornton Times
Thornton Times
 8 days ago

(THORNTON, NH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Thornton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thornton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cWx0HtG00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thornton, NH
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Thornton Times

Thornton Times

Thornton, NH
6
Followers
294
Post
946
Views
ABOUT

With Thornton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy