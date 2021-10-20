CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte, SD

Rainy forecast for Platte? Jump on it!

Platte Times
 8 days ago

(PLATTE, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Platte Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Platte:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cWwzyKk00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then areas of frost overnight

    • High 43 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Platte Times

Platte, SD
