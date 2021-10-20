Baker Daily Weather Forecast
BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
