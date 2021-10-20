CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks steady after S&P 500, Nasdaq saw 5-day win streaks. U.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday as corporate earnings continue to dominate investors' attention. More than 70 of the S&P 500...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Nasdaq Climbs More Than 1%, Hits Record High as Strong Earnings Season Continues

Stocks climbed on Thursday as strong earnings from major companies bolstered the equity markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 175 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 added 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped more than 1% to hit an intraday record high. Ford was a standout, as its...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

This Industrial Giant Reporting Thursday Has a ‘Must-Listen Earnings Call,' Portfolio Manager Says

Caterpillar earnings are on deck Thursday morning, and one question on investors' minds could be how a slowdown in China has impacted the business. The industrial giant generates a quarter of its sales from the Asia-Pacific region. China, the world's second-largest economy, reported 4.9% growth in third-quarter GDP — that fell short of estimates for 5.2% growth.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Europe Stocks Close Slightly Higher as Investors Monitor Earnings, ECB; VW Shares Slide 4%

LONDON — European stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday as investors digested corporate earnings and a rate decision by the European Central Bank. The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 provisionally ended up around 0.15%, with major bourses and sectors pointing in different directions. European traders digested a busy morning of earnings,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher, shrugging off GDP slowdown as investors focus on earnings

Stocks opened slightly higher Thursday, with investors looking past a sharper-than-expected slowdown in third-quarter economic growth as strong corporate earnings results continue to roll in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105 points, or 0.3%, to 35,596, while the S&P 500 gained 21 points, or 0.5%, to trade at 4,573. The Nasdaq Composite rose 64 points, or 0.4%, to 15,300. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third-quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product, the official scorecard of the American economy. The reading marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Stock#Bitcoin Cash#Ibm#Treasury#Money Report#Urge Congress#Bito#Cme
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ford, EBay, Apple, Tesla, Merck and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ford Motor — Shares of the automaker soared more than 9% after a stellar earnings report. Ford Motor, which reported earnings Wednesday, nearly doubled Wall Street's earnings expectations and slightly beat revenue projections for the third quarter. The automaker also increased its annual guidance for the second time this year.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Apple stock option traders prepared for a more muted post-earnings reaction than usual

Shares of Apple Inc. jumped 2.5% toward a 7-week high, ahead of the technology behemoth's fiscal fourth-quarter report due out after the close, even as options traders are prepared for a more muted than usual stock reaction to the report. An options strategy knows as a straddle, a pure volatility play that involves the simultaneous buying of bullish and bearish options with at-the-month strikes expiring Friday, is implying a one-day, post-earnings stock price move of $4.16 in either direction, according to data provided by Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). That expected move is 28.5% less than the average one-day post-earnings move over the past 12 quarters of $5.82 in either direction, according to ORATS Principal Matt Amberson. At current prices, that means the stock would have to close below $148.41 or above $156.73 for straddle buyers to make money. The stock, which is trading 2.6% below the Sept. 7 record close of $156.69, has gained 15.0% year to date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has rallied 22.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Affirm stock gains after company nabs buy-now, pay-later deal with American Airlines

Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. are up 4.7% in Wednesday morning trading after the company announced that it will be working with American Airlines Group Inc. to provide buy-now pay-later options for the company's customers. Affirm will be the "exclusive monthly buy now, pay later provider" for aa.com, the American Airlines website, according to a press release. This is the first time that American Airlines has integrated buy-now pay-later options on the aa.com site, Affirm's release said. Customers will be able to use Affirm for airfare costing at least $50 and select from payment options ranging from three to 12 months. Affirm shares have gained 168% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy