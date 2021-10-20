12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.45% to 35,651.09 while the NASDAQ rose 1.21% to 15,420.51. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.83% to 4,589.40. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,597,000 cases with around 761,850 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,231,800 cases and 456,410 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,766,160 COVID-19 cases with 606,720 deaths. In total, there were at least 245,904,790 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,990,070 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO