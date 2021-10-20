Daily Weather Forecast For Wetumka
WETUMKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
