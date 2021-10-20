Daily Weather Forecast For Wetumka

WETUMKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



