Covelo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COVELO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then light rain likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
