12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 8 days ago
  • Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock increased by 4.74% to $9.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock increased by 4.24% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.8 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock moved upwards by 4.05% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $158.3 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock moved upwards by 3.53% to $18.46. The company's market cap stands at $862.2 million.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares increased by 3.32% to $25.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion.
  • Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares rose 3.04% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $217.2 million.

Losers

  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock declined by 5.36% to $1.06 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock fell 5.35% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock decreased by 4.91% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock decreased by 3.73% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares declined by 2.87% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares declined by 2.53% to $5.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
#Technology Stocks#Information Technology#Vrar#Aurora Mobile#Jg#Red Cat Holdings#Rcat#Argo Blockchain Lrb#Arbk#Xnet#Losers Cemtrex#Cetx#Olb Gr Lrb#Mercurity Fintech Holding#Mfh#Phunware#Phun#Summit Wireless#Wisa#Micro Focus Intl
