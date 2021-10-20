Garberville Daily Weather Forecast
GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Rain
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
