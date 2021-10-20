Garberville Daily Weather Forecast

GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain overnight High 68 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then light rain likely overnight High 66 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Rain High 62 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.